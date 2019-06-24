Dance India Dance 7: Kareena Kapoor Gets BIG Welcome On Small Screen; Fans Trend #KareenaKeSaathDID7
Kareena Kapoor Khan is hitting the headlines, this time, it is not her film, but her debut television show Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions. The dance reality show had a grand premiered on June 23. Bollywood actress Kareena was seen as a judge for the first time on the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. In the first episode itself, the actress made a damakedaar start! She looked stunning in a yellow dress and performed to the songs 'Lungi Dance', 'Chennai Express', and 'Mauja Hi Mauja'.
Kareena Kapoor Steals The Show!
The viewers were impressed with the talent of the contestant. But what impressed the viewers the most is Kareena's connect! The actress not only danced with the judges, but also with almost all contestants which impressed the viewers. We must say that the actress stole the show and got a big welcome from the viewers. They started trending ‘#KareenaKeSaathDID7'. Take a look at the comments!
Fans’ Comments: Dinesh & @ishab
Dinesh Kumar: Kareena is so amazing as judge in dance india dance! 💖 #KareenaKeSaathDID7 ✨
@ishab26: Kareena is never going to be irrelevant & that is a god damn fact. #KareenaKeSaathDID7
Fa10 & Olee
Fa10👉SAK Virtual Wife😻كارينا ام تيمور🇲🇦🇯🇴: What all we will agree after this show how humble she is #KareenaKeSaathDID7 #KareenaKapoorKhan
Olee Bharali: Fantastic #KareenaKeSaathDID7
@kk_bebo & @Bebolaa
@kk_bebo: Justtt amaziiing and feelling prouuuudddddd #KareenaKeSaathDID7
@bebolaaa: OMGGGH IM WATCHING BEBO AND I CANT OVER ALL THESE PRETINESS, IM GOING UFF ERRYTIME😭😂😍#KareenaKeSaathDID7
@pluviophile & @iRakeshS
@Pluviophile_Aw: 19 years is a long time! But here she is. Still going stronger and stronger! #KareenaKeSaathDID7
@iRakeshS: cause multitasking is not my job,my baby do that perfectly #KareenaKeSaathDID7
Most Read: Super Dancer Chapter 3 Grand Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins; Tweeples Call Her Well-deserved Winner!