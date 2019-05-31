Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Reveals If She Is Being Paid HUGE & CONDITION That Involved Taimur

Is Kareena Kapoor Charging A Bomb For DID?

When asked if she is charging a bomb, she told IE, "You need to put a lot of hard work, especially on television. So definitely, the pay package has to be a good amount. And when a male judge can get it, why not a female judge? Also, it's the first time that a mainstream actress has forayed into TV and a dance reality show at this point in her career. So, I think I have got what I completely deserve for the hours I will put in." Well, definitely the news must be true!

She Was Offered Other TV Shows!

Bebo also admitted that she was offered many shows before DID. The actress said, "Television takes a lot of time, and after Taimur, I don't work for more than eight hours. I am a working mother but I need my time with my son. I want to be home before he eats his dinner and that time, I spend only with him. This was the only condition I had while signing the show and the makers have been kind enough to balance my time."

Why Kareena Took Up DID?

As to why she took up DID, Bebo said, "When the offer came to me, I wanted to try and see how it works. It is a different world but I am excited about the journey. Zee is such a big network with huge visibility."

The Actress Says…

"Also, DID is the biggest dance reality show and it gives a great platform for the people to showcase their talent. I don't want to say it because I am doing it but DID is the only show that Saif (Ali Khan) and I have watched on TV. And now this will be the only show that we will watch."

What Kind Of Judge Will Be Bebo?

When asked what kind of judge she will be on the show, she said, "Honestly, I haven't actually planned. This is my first time and it is as much as my journey as the contestants. I am actually more nervous than them. We will be guiding each other, and mirroring our journey. Also, I am not thinking so much as I want to do it from my heart. All I can say is that it is going to be quite interesting."