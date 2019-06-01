Dance India Dance Launch: Media Persons Injured; Kareena Kapoor’s Reaction Will SURPRISE You!

Media Persons Injured At DID Launch

The reason for this is the '360 degree' set - where a circular dance floor is bordered with a circular trolley for camera movement. This set-up follows with four pits (which are used for camera setups) around the dance floor. When in.com met Kareena backstage and informed her about the incident, the actress was not surprised!

Kareena's Surprising Reaction!

Kareena was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "See, I knew it. This stage is very different. This is the first time in India that a dance reality show has put up a 360 degree set."

How The Mishap Happened?

Apparently, when the media persons came on the sets, many couldn't spot the pits and fell in the gaps! As per the report, the depth of these pits was between 5 to 6 feet. One of the journalist got his ankle twisted and had few bruises. Nearly five media persons fell in the four pits one after the other.

Vastu-Shanti Needs To Be Done On DID Sets!

The report stated, "A few journalists were annoyed about the negligence on the sets, while others thought that vastu-shanti was needed to be done on the sets. Soon, the entire media was escorted out of the studio to avoid more such accidents."