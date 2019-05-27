English
    DID Promo Out! Kareena Kapoor Introduces Battle Of Champions; Here's What Viewers Have To Say!

    Kareena Kapoor's TV show Dance India Dance 7 new promo released: Check Out Here | FilmiBeat

    Dance India Dance is back with a bang! It has to be recalled that since past few months, there have been reports of the makers roping in Kareena Kapoor as one of the judges of the show. A source told IE, "Talks with Kareena Kapoor had been going on for a long time. However, it was only recently that the deal got finalised. She seems to be quite excited about her stint as a judge, while the team is also looking forward to having Bebo on board." Finally, the makers now have released the first promo of the dance reality show.

    In the promo, Kareena looks gorgeous and introduces to battle of champions along with other two judges Raftaar and Bosco. The trio invite contestants for the 'dance ka jungistaan'.

    DID Promo Out! Kareena Kapoor Introduces Battle Of Champions; Heres What Viewers Have To Say!

    ZEE TV captioned her post as "This is IT! The stage is set and the battleground is ready. The most awaited dance battle is about to begin! #DanceKaJungistaan #DIDBattleoftheChampions #DID #Superstar #Season7 #DID7 #finalists."

    The viewers too are excited about Bebo's television debut. Check out the comments!

    - Ciara: Very excited.
    - Whatsmyname?: Omg kareena. She is such a diva.
    - @nickymeshram02: Can't wait to watch this... 😍 😘
    - ʀᴏᴏᴘᴀʟ: Baeeeboooo 🔥🔥😍😍Sooo excited for this🙌🙌🙌🙌 Raftaaar is cherry on the top💖💖
    - Dheerajdhoopar_crazy_fan: DD will rock it 😍😍😍😍😍so much excited......
    - Kavyaa1785: Yeahhhh...Can't Wait To See DD❤ #DDInDID 😍😍😍😍

    This is IT! The stage is set and the battleground is ready. The most awaited dance battle is about to begin! #DanceKaJungistaan #DIDBattleoftheChampions #DID #Superstar #Season7 #DID7 #finalists

    A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv) on May 26, 2019 at 10:09am PDT

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
