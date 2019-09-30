English
    Dance India Dance Season 7 Winner: Unreal Crew Take Home The Prize!

    Unreal Crew are the winners of Dance India Dance Season 7. Dance India Dance Battle Of The Champions' grand finale aired tonight, September 29. Unreal Crew take home prize money of Rs. 5 lakhs. The finalists of this season were Akshay Pal, I Am Hip Hop, Pranshu and Kuldeep, Mukul Gain and of course, Unreal Crew.

    Dance India Dance 7 Winners: Unreal Crew Win The Title!

    I Am Hip Hop was the runner up, receiving a cheque of Rs. 3 lakhs, whereas Kuldeep and Pranshu finished third, winning Rs. 2 lakhs. Akshay Pal and Mukul Gain were the first to get eliminated among the finalists. They received a consolation prize for their participation in DID 7.

    The season was a fantastic one, hosted by Karan Wahi, with Kareena Kapoor, Bosco Martis and Raftaar as its judges. Celebrity guests on the show this season included Karishma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

    Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar were special guest on the show's finale episode, promoting their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka and Kareena made a fabulous throwback to their 'Don' days, as they grooved to 'Aaj Ki Raat'.

