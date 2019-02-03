Dance Plus 4 Grand Finale: Chetan Salunkhe Bags The Trophy; Viewers Disappointed!

Chetan Salunkhe Bags The Trophy!

The finale episode witnessed brilliant performances. On the whole, it was quite entertaining episode! While Anchal and Sujan became the first runner-up, Vertika Jha was the second runner-up. Chetan Salunkhe bagged the trophy!

Chetan Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

The 19-year-old, who hails from Pune, is a self-trained dancer. His mother is a house help, while his father is a daily labourer. Apart from the trophy, he took home prize money of Rs 25 Lakh.

Viewers’ Reaction

While a few viewers took to social media to wish the winner, many of them were disappointed with the winner, as they felt Vartika Jha or V Unbeatable team deserved the trophy! Check out tweets!

Fans’ Tweets: Fulwariya & Hemant

Fulwariya Mayur: #DancePlus4Finale very disappointed with the disicion of winner....vartika jha and v unbeatable were strong contestants.@StarPlus. - (sic)

Hemant Pawar: Chetan being winner of #DancePlus4 shows the jhol of reality show. Vartika or v unbeatable were clear winner. Shame #DancePlus4Finale @remodsouza @StarPlus barbaad. - (sic)

Adarsh Singh

"Dance 'reality' show winner starter pack. 1. Be poor 2. Respect your parents 3. Earn sympathy. Mereme bhi yeh saari baatein hain @remodsouza sir. Next year cup meri? 😍 @StarPlus #DancePlus4Finale #chutiyapa." - (sic)

Jayanta & Vipul

@Jayanta71918313:#DancePlus4Finale...result is a joke..i was a fan if this show..now i wont watch it..starplus ue shows sucks...family sympathy... - (sic)

Vipul Gupta:#DancePlus4Finale @remodsouza worst decisions of remo dsouza. Chetan salunke And rece 3.. - (sic)

Prithibi & Birendra

Prithibi Mondal: V unbeatable 4th... Vartika Jha 3rd... Chetan Champion... This is really unfair...nothing to say 💔@remodsouza @MohanShakti #DancePlus4Finale #DancePlus4. - (sic)

Birendra Singh: #DancePlus4Finale.... shocked that v unbeatable got 4th place🙄🙄 - (sic)

Vanesh Kumar

"#DancePlus4Finale It's my pleasure to see such a fantastic grand finale in India. Pairing International artist with indian artist made a show awesome. However, decision for winner was very wrong. According to me; 1 / 2 - Vartika Jha / V Unbeatable. 3 - Sujan and Aachal. 4 - Chetan." - (sic)