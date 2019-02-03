Dance Plus 4 Grand Finale: Chetan Salunkhe Bags The Trophy; Viewers Disappointed!

English
    The grand finale of Star Plus popular dance reality show, Dance Plus 4 was held on February 2, 2019. The show is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra. While Remo D'Souza is the super judge, Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande are the mentors and the judges of the show. Vartika Jha, Chetan Salunkhe, V Unbeatable team and Sujan & Anchal are vying for the winner's trophy. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, Nora Fatehi, Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy made special appearances in the finale episode.

    Chetan Salunkhe Bags The Trophy!

    The finale episode witnessed brilliant performances. On the whole, it was quite entertaining episode! While Anchal and Sujan became the first runner-up, Vertika Jha was the second runner-up. Chetan Salunkhe bagged the trophy!

    Chetan Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

    The 19-year-old, who hails from Pune, is a self-trained dancer. His mother is a house help, while his father is a daily labourer. Apart from the trophy, he took home prize money of Rs 25 Lakh.

    Viewers’ Reaction

    While a few viewers took to social media to wish the winner, many of them were disappointed with the winner, as they felt Vartika Jha or V Unbeatable team deserved the trophy! Check out tweets!

    Fans’ Tweets: Fulwariya & Hemant

    Fulwariya Mayur: #DancePlus4Finale very disappointed with the disicion of winner....vartika jha and v unbeatable were strong contestants.@StarPlus. - (sic)

    Hemant Pawar: Chetan being winner of #DancePlus4 shows the jhol of reality show. Vartika or v unbeatable were clear winner. Shame #DancePlus4Finale @remodsouza @StarPlus barbaad. - (sic)

    Adarsh Singh

    "Dance 'reality' show winner starter pack. 1. Be poor 2. Respect your parents 3. Earn sympathy. Mereme bhi yeh saari baatein hain @remodsouza sir. Next year cup meri? 😍 @StarPlus #DancePlus4Finale #chutiyapa." - (sic)

    Jayanta & Vipul

    @Jayanta71918313:#DancePlus4Finale...result is a joke..i was a fan if this show..now i wont watch it..starplus ue shows sucks...family sympathy... - (sic)

    Vipul Gupta:#DancePlus4Finale @remodsouza worst decisions of remo dsouza. Chetan salunke And rece 3.. - (sic)

    Prithibi & Birendra

    Prithibi Mondal: V unbeatable 4th... Vartika Jha 3rd... Chetan Champion... This is really unfair...nothing to say 💔@remodsouza @MohanShakti #DancePlus4Finale #DancePlus4. - (sic)

    Birendra Singh: #DancePlus4Finale.... shocked that v unbeatable got 4th place🙄🙄 - (sic)

    Vanesh Kumar

    "#DancePlus4Finale It's my pleasure to see such a fantastic grand finale in India. Pairing International artist with indian artist made a show awesome. However, decision for winner was very wrong. According to me; 1 / 2 - Vartika Jha / V Unbeatable. 3 - Sujan and Aachal. 4 - Chetan." - (sic)

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 0:33 [IST]
