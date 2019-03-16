Danish Zehen Birth Anniversary: Fans Dress Up Like Him; Vikas, Divya Agarwal & Others Remember Him!
Popular YouTube star and Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen's sudden demise left his family, fans and the industry in shock. He breathed his last on December 20, 2018 after he met with a horrific accident. His fans took to social media to express shock and grief. Today (March 16), is his 23rd birthday. Danish's fans and his Ace Of Space friends-television celebrities took to social media and remembered him on his birth anniversary.
Fans Remember Danish Zehen On His Birthday
His fans took to social media to wish him on his birth anniversary. They celebrated his birthday by cutting cake. They also dressed up and got a hair cut like him and shared the pictures and videos on social media.
Danish’s Fans Dress Up Like Him
One of the fans (_kv_19) shared tik-tok video and wrote, "86 days 😢😢😢😢😢😢Bas ek choti c koshish. Chahe may kitna bhi danish jese dikhne ki koshish karu... Par Danish jesa ban nahi paunga.. .bcoz Danish ki barabari koi nahi kar sakta.... Sab bolte hai ki danish may asa kya hai jo tum sab pagal hogye uske kiye..... Are wo ek idal tha.. Wo koi star kid nahi tha jo social media pe itna famous hogya usnay apni mehnat se is mukam pe pohcha hai.... Tho hum logo ko bhi ye lagata hai ki humne bhi danish jesi koshish ki tho hum bhi aage badh sakte hai... 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭mis u badboiiii." - (sic)
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal wrote, "Happy birthday to the heart throb ❤️ Danish you are one of the cutest boy I have ever met. You knew how to keep people happy around you ❤️ I miss you in happiness.. I'm glad I spent such good days with you danish. I have always said.. that trophy is yours.. you are the hero❤️ Love you #fambruharmy." - (sic)
Vikas Gupta
Vikas Gupta shared a video and wrote, "Happy birthday. @danish_zehen you will be always in my #Zehen ♥️ may u keep smiling where ever you are ♥️." - (sic). He even dedicated his award (IQ Award) to him.
Chetna Pande
Chetna Pande wrote, "Happy birthday my Eddy Teddy @danish_zehen ... My little Man you are always in my heart n all our beautiful memories ❤️..."- (sic)
Varun Sood
Varun Sood wrote, "Happy birthday mere chote bhai..itna kuch sikhaya , our conversations still makes me laugh..i miss you, i love you chote bhai. #fambruhforever." - (sic)
Most Read: Did Hina Khan Throw Tantrums On Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Sets?