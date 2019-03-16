Danish Zehen Birth Anniversary: Fans Dress Up Like Him; Vikas, Divya Agarwal & Others Remember Him!

Fans Remember Danish Zehen On His Birthday

His fans took to social media to wish him on his birth anniversary. They celebrated his birthday by cutting cake. They also dressed up and got a hair cut like him and shared the pictures and videos on social media.

Danish’s Fans Dress Up Like Him

One of the fans (_kv_19) shared tik-tok video and wrote, "86 days 😢😢😢😢😢😢Bas ek choti c koshish. Chahe may kitna bhi danish jese dikhne ki koshish karu... Par Danish jesa ban nahi paunga.. .bcoz Danish ki barabari koi nahi kar sakta.... Sab bolte hai ki danish may asa kya hai jo tum sab pagal hogye uske kiye..... Are wo ek idal tha.. Wo koi star kid nahi tha jo social media pe itna famous hogya usnay apni mehnat se is mukam pe pohcha hai.... Tho hum logo ko bhi ye lagata hai ki humne bhi danish jesi koshish ki tho hum bhi aage badh sakte hai... 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭mis u badboiiii." - (sic)

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal wrote, "Happy birthday to the heart throb ❤️ Danish you are one of the cutest boy I have ever met. You knew how to keep people happy around you ❤️ I miss you in happiness.. I'm glad I spent such good days with you danish. I have always said.. that trophy is yours.. you are the hero❤️ Love you #fambruharmy." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta shared a video and wrote, "Happy birthday. @danish_zehen you will be always in my #Zehen ♥️ may u keep smiling where ever you are ♥️." - (sic). He even dedicated his award (IQ Award) to him.

Chetna Pande

Chetna Pande wrote, "Happy birthday my Eddy Teddy @danish_zehen ... My little Man you are always in my heart n all our beautiful memories ❤️..."- (sic)

Varun Sood

Varun Sood wrote, "Happy birthday mere chote bhai..itna kuch sikhaya , our conversations still makes me laugh..i miss you, i love you chote bhai. #fambruhforever." - (sic)