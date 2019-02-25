Danish Zehen’s Brother Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Arishfa Khan’s Mother Lashes Out At Him!

Danish’s Brother Makes Shocking Revelations

When Gufran was asked about Arishfa's claims, he told Spotboye, "After my brother's death, Arishfa came-up with a video on her Instagram and spoke things which were never told by my family to her. Trust me, she hadn't met Danish even once in his life. In fact, I am using Danish's phone now and I see that he had blocked her from every possible platform."

Danish Was Fed Up Of Arishfa!

"Apparently, he was fed up of her. But this girl in her video claims that she was extremely close to Danish and even started crying, but please note the make-up she had put on when it was being shot. Clearly, it was a planned exercise meant to derive publicity. After that, people started trolling her badly and abusing her."

Gufran Says…

"Few days later, she came to us and said that we should talk to Danish's girlfriend that Arishfa was not his love but her. Now, why should we do that when we knew that Danish never loved Arishfa? The next thing we knew was that Arishfa called up Danish's girlfriend and told her to go public. Pray, why?" When asked who is Danish's girlfriend, he said, "I don't want to reveal his girlfriend because he is no more and it will be in bad taste."

Mother-Daughter Duo Blackmailed Danish’s Family!

He further added, "Then, this mother-daughter duo started calling us and blackmailing that they have Danish's girlfriend picture and will post it on social media, if she doesn't go public with her past love life. FYI, they even hired a guy named Raj, 10-15 days back and asked him to upload Danish's pictures on Arishfa's accounts. They tried their level best to get my brother's personal life on social media. That's why I lost my cool and slammed them on a LIVE chat to say that who are they to do all such things. But I never said anything beyond that."

Gufran Asks For Proofs!

Regarding Arishfa's statement where she claimed that Danish's brother had suggested that she could have murdered Danish, he said, "It is better if I don't speak more than this. If Arishfa has a recording of any call or anything in black and white on WhatsApp or SMS which I exchanged with her, she should put it out. Else such charges are only stupid." He further said, "We have already suffered enough. We know Arishfa is just barking for publicity."

Regarding Arishfa’s Mother’s Suicide Attempt

Regarding the allegation Arishfa made that due to his torture her mother tried to hang herself, he told the entertainment portal, "That is Arishfa's problem, not mine. If a person really attempts to end his/her life, will he/she go public and talk about it? I have done no wrong, so why should I worry?"

Arishfa's Mother Lashes Out At Danish’s Brother

After Gufran's revelations, Arishfa's mother lashed out at him and said her daughter is not mad. She told the entertainment portal, "What does Gufran mean by saying that we are out to derive publicity? People know my daughter sufficiently, she has done good work on television and certainly does not need to rake up old skeletons to get noticed."

‘Meri Haalat Meri Beti Se Jyaada Kharab Hai’

Arishfa's mother further added, "She would have never spoken about Gufran if the water hadn't come up to the neck. It has been two months now since that man has been torturing us. And trust me, meri haalat meri beti se jyaada kharab hai. That's exactly why I tried to commit suicide. Yes, Arshifa did not lie that I wanted to end my life. I had tied my dupatta onto the ceiling fan but my husband happened to come in the nick of time."

‘Danish's Girlfriend Is Quite A Suspicious Girl’

She clarified, "Arshifa did not call Danish's girlfriend ever. It was Danish's girlfriend who called her. She is quite a suspicious girl. Soon after she called Arshifa, She did not suspect anything but later Danish blocked Arshsfa on all his contacts. So Gufran's statement that Danish blocked Arshifa because he was fed up of her, is totally untrue."