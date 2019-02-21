Danish Zehen's Death: Arishfa Khan Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Says Her Mother Almost Hung Herself!

Danish's Brother Tortured Arishfa's Family

Arishfa was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Danish's brother Guffran is behind our lives. He has tortured us too much since two months now, so much so that my mother almost hung herself the other day. Thankfully, my father came to her rescue at the nick of the time. The entire thing has spoiled my and my family's name."

'Guffran Is Playing Mind Games'

Her mother was also upset with the same and revealed, "Guffran is playing mind games with us and forcing us to come live and speak about things again and again. We tried to ignore them to the best of our capacity, but now they are maligning my daughter's name and character and portraying her to be his girlfriend, whereas Danish and Arishfa were just good friends. Danish was already dating a girl named Arafia."

'Guffran Suggested That I Could Have Murdered Danish'

Arishfa told the entertainment portal, "In a certain live session, Guffran also suggested that I could have murdered Danish. Now beat that. Everything that he says is a coated lie. He called my mother names, which is very disturbing."

'I Will Bounce Back At Them'

She further added, "The entire scenario is too frustrating, as I am not even allowed to go out of my house alone. My tuitions are also suffering. We've had a lot and now will not be listening to their banters. I will reply to them and bounce back at them."