Danish Zehen's Death: Maulvi Bad-mouths Danish, Calls Him 'Drunkard'; Says He Was Living With GF!

Maulvi Calls Danish A ‘Drunkard’

The maulvi was heard saying in the video, "People said that he was a model and was seen on reality show. They praised him and changed their DP and status with his photos. Not just boys, even girls had changed their DP to his photo." He called Danish as 'nachania', 'gavaya' and 'sharabi' (dancer, singer and drunkard).

Danish Was Living With His Girlfriend!

He went on to say, "He was uploading new videos daily. Someone was saying at he had 4.5 Lakh subscribers. But the reality was that he was staying with his girlfriend away from his parents."

Did People Refuse To Bury Danish?

"When he died in a car crash, the face was unrecognisable. And eyewitnesses say that when he was taken to a kabristan, it was told that the tattoos on his hands should be burnt before burying him."

Maulvi Questions Youngsters!

He asked, "Can these 4.5 lakh followers save him from the wrath of the Almighty? Google maps can show you roads and lanes of the world, but it won't tell you the route to heaven." He also asked whether people have downloaded any app that answers about ‘kabr'?

Danish’s Instagram Reinstated

Meanwhile, after two weeks of Danish's death, his Instagram account has been reinstated. Vikas Gupta took to social media to thank Instagram for the same.

Vikas Thanks Instagram

Vikas wrote, "Thank you @instagram and everyone else who tweeted , messages , commented and sent messages to #Instagram to get #danishzehen account back 😊 congratulations #fambruharmy and everyone else who loved and keeps Danish in their #Zehen ♥️ @danish_zehen you will always be around and your memories will always be there. Keep Smiling where ever you are My #Houseguest #Famly #AceOfSpace P.S. everything is possible if you really attempt for it ." - (sic)