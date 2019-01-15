Danish Zehen’s Death: Shehzad Deol Regrets Saying This About Danish; Says It Is Killing Him!

Shehzad Didn’t Want Danish To Re-enter AOS As Wildcard Entrant

Shehzad was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It was very sad. And what's killing me on the inside is that I prayed to god that he shouldn't return as wildcard."

‘I Blame Myself For Letting The Thought Come To Mind’

He further added, "At one point I was hoping that he doesn't re-enter as he would have been a tough competitor. Then, Vikas Gupta broke the shattering news to us and I blame myself for letting the thought come to mind. I am regretful."

Shehzad & Danish’s Fight

Regarding his fight with Danish on the show, Shehzad said, "I have hardly fought on the show but amongst the few that I had, one was with Danish. Initially, we were fighting across rooms and I happened to tell him ‘abhi tu room ke andar hai na bahar aa phir tujhe batatu hoon'. The next day they opened the door, we came aamne saamne and got into a physical fight. However, that bit didn't air on television. Pratik Sehajpal and rest of the contestants had stopped us.

‘I Felt Guilty For Fighting With Him’

"Then, during colony week, he told me about his parents and I felt guilty for fighting with him. Danish said that his mother is of the kind that if he is being beaten, she will slap him and not the one beating him. In fact, she would also apologise saying - issi ne kuch kiya hoga. Even thinking about this disturbs me and makes me think about what his parents must be going through."

Danish’s Last Video; Fans Asked Him Not To Shoot While Driving

The Ace Of Space finalist recalls the recent coincidence, when fans reminded him of Danish and asked him not to shoot while driving. He said, "I posted a video on my Instagram story where I am listening to Sakhiyan which incidentally is the same song on which Danish made his last video. In fact, it didn't strike me until fans bombarded me with messages stating that I shouldn't shoot while driving. Though, I was not driving the car."

Shehzad’s Last Conversation With Danish

Regarding his last conversation with Danish, Shehzad said, "When he came for the wildcard episode, he told me that I was playing well and am a star outside. But, I would want to tell you, he was the star. What a massive fan following he had."