Danish Zehen’s Death: Shehzad Deol Regrets Saying This About Danish; Says It Is Killing Him!
It has to be recalled that YouTuber Danish Zehen had participated in Vikas Gupta's reality show, Ace Of Space. The internet sensation came out of the house due to some emergency. Apparently, he was to re-enter the house as a wild card entrant. Chetna Pande, who was another contestant of the show, was asked to choose one contestant from those who were out of the house - Danish or Fizah - as the wildcard entrant, and she had chosen Fiza. Post which, Danish met with a horrific accident and fans are shocked that he is no more! A few fans even blamed Chetna, saying that if she had chosen Danish over Fizah, this wouldn't have happened.
The show got over last month. The contestants are still not able to forget that their friend, Danish Zehen is no more. In an interview to Spotboye, the finalist, Shehzad Deol revealed that he is still in a state of shock over Danish's death and says that he regrets that he had prayed to God that Danish shouldn't re-enter the house.
Shehzad Didn’t Want Danish To Re-enter AOS As Wildcard Entrant
Shehzad was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It was very sad. And what's killing me on the inside is that I prayed to god that he shouldn't return as wildcard."
‘I Blame Myself For Letting The Thought Come To Mind’
He further added, "At one point I was hoping that he doesn't re-enter as he would have been a tough competitor. Then, Vikas Gupta broke the shattering news to us and I blame myself for letting the thought come to mind. I am regretful."
Shehzad & Danish’s Fight
Regarding his fight with Danish on the show, Shehzad said, "I have hardly fought on the show but amongst the few that I had, one was with Danish. Initially, we were fighting across rooms and I happened to tell him ‘abhi tu room ke andar hai na bahar aa phir tujhe batatu hoon'. The next day they opened the door, we came aamne saamne and got into a physical fight. However, that bit didn't air on television. Pratik Sehajpal and rest of the contestants had stopped us.
‘I Felt Guilty For Fighting With Him’
"Then, during colony week, he told me about his parents and I felt guilty for fighting with him. Danish said that his mother is of the kind that if he is being beaten, she will slap him and not the one beating him. In fact, she would also apologise saying - issi ne kuch kiya hoga. Even thinking about this disturbs me and makes me think about what his parents must be going through."
Danish’s Last Video; Fans Asked Him Not To Shoot While Driving
The Ace Of Space finalist recalls the recent coincidence, when fans reminded him of Danish and asked him not to shoot while driving. He said, "I posted a video on my Instagram story where I am listening to Sakhiyan which incidentally is the same song on which Danish made his last video. In fact, it didn't strike me until fans bombarded me with messages stating that I shouldn't shoot while driving. Though, I was not driving the car."
Shehzad’s Last Conversation With Danish
Regarding his last conversation with Danish, Shehzad said, "When he came for the wildcard episode, he told me that I was playing well and am a star outside. But, I would want to tell you, he was the star. What a massive fan following he had."
