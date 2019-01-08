Danish Zehen's Death: Maulvi Apologises; Did People At Kabristan Refuse To Bury Danish?

‘My Intention Was Not To Hurt The Family’

The maulvi was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "A lot of people are spreading this video on social media, where my statement has been portrayed in a completely different light. My intention was not to hurt the family. In fact, one of his family members from Mumbra contacted me after watching the video, and I apologised to them. I hadn't even heard of Danish Zehen earlier."

Why Maulvi Spoke About Danish?

"But a lot of people were complaining to me about how youngsters were following his way of life and troubling their parents. And so, I said all of that at a program in Surat on December 28, 2018. If the family is hurt, then I'm ready to apologise to them again. I'll also file a complaint against those circulating this video for their own agenda."

People Wanted To Burn Danish’s Tattoos Before His Burial?

It has to be recalled that the maulvi in the video had said that the people at kabristan denied to bury Danish as they wanted the tattoos on his hands burnt first! When the leading daily contacted Kasaiwada Kabristan in Kurla, where Danish was buried, the authorities denied it!

‘Nobody refused to bury his body’

They were quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is not true. Nobody refused to bury his body. But yes, there were some rumours in the area, which were untrue. The family has followed all due procedure. Looking at the rumours and the huge crowd that has gathered, [outside the ground] we have asked the local police to deploy someone here."