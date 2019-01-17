Deepak Kalal BEATEN Up In Public; The Video Streamed LIVE On His YouTube Channel!

Deepak Beaten Up Publicly

Deepak was caught by a group of men on the Gurgaon highway who trashed him badly. In the video, Deepak was repeatedly slapped by a man. Deepak was asked to promise the viewers that he would never make filthy or cringe-worthy videos.

The Video Was Streamed LIVE ON Deepak’s YouTube Channel!

Deepak was seen folding his hands and pleading the man to leave him. The video was streamed LIVE on Deepak's YouTube channel. The man is reportedly named Deepak Nandal, who apparently a producer (according to Facebook page).

The Man Warns Deepak Against Making Such Videos

In the video, Nandal also went on to mention the objectionable things Kalal has been saying on social media. The man warned Deepak that if he gets to see such videos made by him, then he would find him from any corner of the world, and would again beat him. However, he asked Kalal's followers to appreciate him for making 'good' videos.

People’s Reaction

Deepak Nandal is also seen telling that he would beat all others also who would extend support to the YouTuber. While few people felt that such people should be taught a lesson, a few others expressed strong discontent at beating him for his videos.