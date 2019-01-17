Deepak Kalal BEATEN Up In Public; The Video Streamed LIVE On His YouTube Channel!
Deepak Kalal, who is quite famous for his comic timing, grabbed attention by announcing his wedding with the controversial queen of television, Rakhi Sawant! The duo had said that they would get married on December 31, 2018, which didn't happen. Deepak keeps posting his pictures and hilarious videos with his family on social media and has a huge fan following on social media. He recently participated on India's Got Talent.
The internet sensation is yet again in news! This time a video in which he was beaten up publicly is going viral!
Deepak Beaten Up Publicly
Deepak was caught by a group of men on the Gurgaon highway who trashed him badly. In the video, Deepak was repeatedly slapped by a man. Deepak was asked to promise the viewers that he would never make filthy or cringe-worthy videos.
The Video Was Streamed LIVE ON Deepak’s YouTube Channel!
Deepak was seen folding his hands and pleading the man to leave him. The video was streamed LIVE on Deepak's YouTube channel. The man is reportedly named Deepak Nandal, who apparently a producer (according to Facebook page).
The Man Warns Deepak Against Making Such Videos
In the video, Nandal also went on to mention the objectionable things Kalal has been saying on social media. The man warned Deepak that if he gets to see such videos made by him, then he would find him from any corner of the world, and would again beat him. However, he asked Kalal's followers to appreciate him for making 'good' videos.
People’s Reaction
Deepak Nandal is also seen telling that he would beat all others also who would extend support to the YouTuber. While few people felt that such people should be taught a lesson, a few others expressed strong discontent at beating him for his videos.
Well, we wonder why this video was streamed live on Deepak's YouTube, is this also some sort of publicity gimmick, or is he trying to gain sympathy? What do you think - Hit the comment box to share your views.
