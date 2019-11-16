After Getting Slapped By A Girl; Deepak Kalal Says His ‘Papa’ Om Swami Will Help Him Get Justice

Deepak Kalal Seeks Om Swami’s Blessings & Even Calls Him Papa

Sharing the video featuring him and Om Swami, Deepak wrote, "Mere Papa Swami Om Muze Nyaay Denge? Wo Criminal @mohit_arora_ssdn Ko faasi mujhe thapad se waise b koi problem Nahi thi, lekin Mohit Arora Tune Ek ladki k Samne dekhane k liye Muje collar se pakda or chalti Metro se bhar phenk diya, yeh Acha nahi kiya tune Mohit babu....."

Om Swami Asks Deepak Not To Worry

On the other hand, Om Swami tells the IGT contestant, "Mohit ko main aapka gulam bana dunga, choubiz ganthe ke andar woh apke kadmon mein hoga." The controversial self-proclaimed Godman also added that Mohit will do whatever Deepak says and he need not worry about it.

‘Mein Aapko Salman Khan Se Bada Superstar Banaunga’

Also, Om Swami claimed in the video that he is ‘world's biggest tantrik' and added, "Aur mein aapko Salman Khan se bada superstar banaunga. Agla jo... (blabbers) Bigg Boss 14 jo ayega, agle saal, mein apko uska host banaunga. Aur aap dekenge ki jitna TRP apke host banne ke roop ayega, utna TRP kabi Salman leke aya hai, na leke ayega."

Deepak Trolled Mercilessly

Deepak was mercilessly trolled for the video. One of the users commented, "Dono chutiya sath m....🤣🤣," Another user wrote, "Birds of same feather flock together... Dono pitai Kane lyk ka hai..."

Fans Comments

A few others commented, "Abhi jami h Jodi yar do paglo ki😀😀😀," "Isse hi kr le shaadi rakhi k sath breakup kr bsdk mardana aurat😂😂👏🏻," "Baba apne aap ko nyaay nahi dila sakta tereko Kya ghanta dilayega🤣🤣🤣."

