Deepika Singh Dances Her Heart Out On Her Birthday; Namik Paul, Devoleena & Others Grace The Party

Deepika Singh Birthday Bash

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Last year my son Soham was too young to remember anything. But this year he is the most excited for my birthday party. He loves cutting cakes and parties. He wore a nice blazer for the birthday bash. We created some wonderful memories."

In Pic: Gia With B’day Girl Deepika

She further added, "Rohit realised that I am shooting and if he doesn't inform me I might not arrive at the party. Also, I had to finalise my birthday dress. I wore a black gown for the party. I believe in the phrase, ‘when in doubt wear black'.

In Pic: Gia & Devoleena

Regarding the special gift that Rohit gave her, she said, "He organised such a lovely birthday party, that itself is a birthday gift for me. I had lots of fun." The party was attended by her Diya Aur Baat Hum and Kawach Mahashivratri co-actors - Gia Manek, Namik Paul, Kanica Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande, Neelu Vaghela and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Deepika Dancing Her Heart Out

The guests took to social media and shared pictures and videos from Deepika's birthday party. In a video shared by Gia, Deepika was seen dancing her heart out with her friends.

Namik Paul At Deepika’s B’day Party

Deepika's Kawach Mahashivratri co-actor Namik Paul shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and her husband Rohit Raj Goyal and captioned, "Happy Birthday @deepikasingh150 🥳🥳🥳." - (sic)

Kanika Maheshwari With Devoleena & Gia

Kanika shared a few pictures from the party and captioned, "Happy birthday @deepikasingh150 stay blessed , happiness to you ! It was a fun night and thank u so much for inviting me !!! #gopibahu #birthdaygirl #happinesstoher #charmer #wonderfulnight #dabh #oldisgold." - (sic)