Deepika Singh Dances Her Heart Out On Her Birthday; Namik Paul, Devoleena & Others Grace The Party
Deepika Singh, who became popular with her role of Sandhya on Diya Aur Baati Hum and is currently seen in supernatural show Kawach Mahashivratri, is celebrating her birthday today (July 26). Last night, her husband Rohit Raj Goyal threw a lavish birthday party, which was graced by her co-stars and popular faces of the television industry. Deepika revealed to TOI that her little son Soham is the most excited for her birthday. Read on to know what the actress has to say and check out the pictures from her birthday bash.
Deepika Singh Birthday Bash
The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Last year my son Soham was too young to remember anything. But this year he is the most excited for my birthday party. He loves cutting cakes and parties. He wore a nice blazer for the birthday bash. We created some wonderful memories."
In Pic: Gia With B’day Girl Deepika
She further added, "Rohit realised that I am shooting and if he doesn't inform me I might not arrive at the party. Also, I had to finalise my birthday dress. I wore a black gown for the party. I believe in the phrase, ‘when in doubt wear black'.
In Pic: Gia & Devoleena
Regarding the special gift that Rohit gave her, she said, "He organised such a lovely birthday party, that itself is a birthday gift for me. I had lots of fun." The party was attended by her Diya Aur Baat Hum and Kawach Mahashivratri co-actors - Gia Manek, Namik Paul, Kanica Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande, Neelu Vaghela and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
Deepika Dancing Her Heart Out
The guests took to social media and shared pictures and videos from Deepika's birthday party. In a video shared by Gia, Deepika was seen dancing her heart out with her friends.
Namik Paul At Deepika’s B’day Party
Deepika's Kawach Mahashivratri co-actor Namik Paul shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and her husband Rohit Raj Goyal and captioned, "Happy Birthday @deepikasingh150 🥳🥳🥳." - (sic)
Kanika Maheshwari With Devoleena & Gia
Kanika shared a few pictures from the party and captioned, "Happy birthday @deepikasingh150 stay blessed , happiness to you ! It was a fun night and thank u so much for inviting me !!! #gopibahu #birthdaygirl #happinesstoher #charmer #wonderfulnight #dabh #oldisgold." - (sic)
