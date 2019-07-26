English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Deepika Singh Dances Her Heart Out On Her Birthday; Namik Paul, Devoleena & Others Grace The Party

    By
    |

    Deepika Singh, who became popular with her role of Sandhya on Diya Aur Baati Hum and is currently seen in supernatural show Kawach Mahashivratri, is celebrating her birthday today (July 26). Last night, her husband Rohit Raj Goyal threw a lavish birthday party, which was graced by her co-stars and popular faces of the television industry. Deepika revealed to TOI that her little son Soham is the most excited for her birthday. Read on to know what the actress has to say and check out the pictures from her birthday bash.

    Deepika Singh Birthday Bash

    The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Last year my son Soham was too young to remember anything. But this year he is the most excited for my birthday party. He loves cutting cakes and parties. He wore a nice blazer for the birthday bash. We created some wonderful memories."

    In Pic: Gia With B’day Girl Deepika

    She further added, "Rohit realised that I am shooting and if he doesn't inform me I might not arrive at the party. Also, I had to finalise my birthday dress. I wore a black gown for the party. I believe in the phrase, ‘when in doubt wear black'.

    In Pic: Gia & Devoleena

    Regarding the special gift that Rohit gave her, she said, "He organised such a lovely birthday party, that itself is a birthday gift for me. I had lots of fun." The party was attended by her Diya Aur Baat Hum and Kawach Mahashivratri co-actors - Gia Manek, Namik Paul, Kanica Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande, Neelu Vaghela and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

    Deepika Dancing Her Heart Out

    The guests took to social media and shared pictures and videos from Deepika's birthday party. In a video shared by Gia, Deepika was seen dancing her heart out with her friends.

    Namik Paul At Deepika’s B’day Party

    Deepika's Kawach Mahashivratri co-actor Namik Paul shared a picture snapped with the birthday girl and her husband Rohit Raj Goyal and captioned, "Happy Birthday @deepikasingh150 🥳🥳🥳." - (sic)

    Kanika Maheshwari With Devoleena & Gia

    Kanika shared a few pictures from the party and captioned, "Happy birthday @deepikasingh150 stay blessed , happiness to you ! It was a fun night and thank u so much for inviting me !!! #gopibahu #birthdaygirl #happinesstoher #charmer #wonderfulnight #dabh #oldisgold." - (sic)

    Most Read: Nach Baliye 9: Are Shantanu & Nityaami Eliminated; Will Pearl-Karishma Enter As Wild Card Entrants?

    More DEEPIKA SINGH News

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 18:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue