Deepshikha Nagpal & Kaishav Call It Quits; Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Sans Shakti & Aditi!

Deepshikha & Kaishav Arora Call It Quits

Deepshikha confirmed the news and was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it's true. We tried our best to stay together but things did not work out between us. We are not staying together. I don't want to get into details as to what went wrong. There's no market for your sorrows in this world so never advertise them. All I can say is that I have no complaints jisko jiske saath rehna hai reh sakta hai agar main kuch bolungi toh logon ko bura lag jaayega so I don't want to comment."

Qayamat Ki Raat To Be Replaced By Divya Drashti

Qayamat Ki Raat that starred Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna is all set to go off air next month. Another new supernatural show - Divya-Drashti will be replacing Qayamat Ki Raat. The promo of the show has already been revealed by the makers. Divya Drashti stars Sana Sayyad, Sangeeta Ghosh and Mansi Srivastava in the lead roles. The revolves around a girl, who gets possessed by a Devi!

Rajat Tokas Snubs Oscar Nominations

Recently, The Academy Awards 2019 nominations were released Marvel's Black Panther got nominated in the Best Film category. Black Panther is the first superhero movie to ever get nominated for the Oscars and hence it garnered a lot of flak. Jodha Akbar and Naagin 3 actor Rajat Tokas snubbed the Oscar nominations. He shared a picture on Instagram story and captioned it as, "It's not even the best Marvel movei from 2018, in case if we are forgetting Avengers: Infinity War." - (sic)

Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous In Bridal Avatar!

Recently, Hina Khan shared a beautiful picture from magazine cover. The actress is seen as a gorgeous bride on the cover page of the Asian Wedding. The actress captioned the picture as, "On the cover of @asianweddingmag for their spring 2019 issue!" We must say that Hina looked like a royal bride in a beige coloured lehenga. (Image Source: Asian Wedding Magazine)

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Sans Shakti & Aditi!

The makers of Sisila Badalte Rishton Ka are planning to come up with Season 2, which will be telecast on Voot. According to Spotboye report, the season 2 will not have Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma. The show have a generation leap where the story-line will revolve around Nandini (Drashti Dhami) and Mauli's (Aditi Sharma) daughters.

It is being said that fresh faces will be roped in except for Jaya Bhattacharya (Kunal's mother). This decision has been made by the makers in order to cut down on costs!