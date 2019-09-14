Desperate Housewives Star Felicity Huffman Sentenced To Jail For College Admission Scandal

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail for paying bribes to get her daughter's admission in a top university. She has also been fined $ 30,000, plus 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release.

Federal judge Indira Talwani told Huffman in a Boston court on Friday, "I think you take your sentence and you move forward You can rebuild your life after this. You've paid your dues."

Huffman is supposed to report to prison on October 25. She said in a statement that she "accepts the court's decision today without reservation." She added, "I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my action."

Huffman had gotten into a similar trouble back in May, when she had plead guilty for having paid $ 15,000 to a fake charity that helped her daughter cheat when she took SATs for her college admission.

She was one of the first to be sentenced among dozens others who were charged in a big scam to help children of elite parents get admitted into prestigious universities.

