    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      VIDEO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Thanks Fans, Bids Adieu To Bigg Boss 13; Reveals Her Top 5 Housemates

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the show on account of medical reasons. The actress suffered an injury while dancing during the morning sessions. While it was speculated that she might come back to show, it has been confirmed that she won't be.

      VIDEO: Devoleena Bids Adieu To Bigg Boss 13

      Devoleena took to Instagram to thank all her fans for the immense support she received throughout her journey. In a video, she explained that her spinal cord is injured, because of which she won't be able to perform any tasks. She also revealed who she thinks will be the top five contestants on Bigg Boss. Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, and either Paras Chhabra or Shefali Zariwala are her top picks.

      She captioned the video, "You all are my strength.♥️♥️ Thank you everyone for always supporting me. I am very grateful that I have family of such positive and great fans. I was reading news of my final decision and reactions from everyone. there are only four words that mean so much to me and those words are "We're here for you". Thank you so much. #devoshmi #devoleenabhattacharjee #devoleena #colorstv #biggboss13 #message #strength #thanksgiving #thankful" (sic).

      Devoleena also had a few words of encouragement for her best friend Rashami Desai. She feels that although Rashami could have handled a few things better, she is getting better at her game. Devoleena wishes Rashami plays cautiously.

      She promised her fans that she will keep up the bond she has with all of them, even though she is not in the Bigg Boss 13 house anymore.

      Watch the video here -

      View this post on Instagram

      Thank you everyone for always supporting me. I am very grateful that I have family of such positive and great fans. I was reading news of my final decision and reactions from everyone. there are only four words that mean so much to me and those words are "We're here for you". Thank you so much. 🤗🤗😊😊 #devoshmi #devoleenabhattacharjee #devoleena #colorstv #biggboss13 #message #strength #thanksgiving #thankful

      A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty Enters The House; Sidharth Shukla Cries Like A Baby

      ALSO READ: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sapna Choudhary Narrowly Escapes Terrible Accident; Car Badly Damaged

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 22:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue