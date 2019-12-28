VIDEO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Thanks Fans, Bids Adieu To Bigg Boss 13; Reveals Her Top 5 Housemates

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the show on account of medical reasons. The actress suffered an injury while dancing during the morning sessions. While it was speculated that she might come back to show, it has been confirmed that she won't be.

Devoleena took to Instagram to thank all her fans for the immense support she received throughout her journey. In a video, she explained that her spinal cord is injured, because of which she won't be able to perform any tasks. She also revealed who she thinks will be the top five contestants on Bigg Boss. Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, and either Paras Chhabra or Shefali Zariwala are her top picks.

She captioned the video, "You all are my strength.♥️♥️ Thank you everyone for always supporting me. I am very grateful that I have family of such positive and great fans. I was reading news of my final decision and reactions from everyone. there are only four words that mean so much to me and those words are "We're here for you". Thank you so much. #devoshmi #devoleenabhattacharjee #devoleena #colorstv #biggboss13 #message #strength #thanksgiving #thankful" (sic).

Devoleena also had a few words of encouragement for her best friend Rashami Desai. She feels that although Rashami could have handled a few things better, she is getting better at her game. Devoleena wishes Rashami plays cautiously.

She promised her fans that she will keep up the bond she has with all of them, even though she is not in the Bigg Boss 13 house anymore.

Watch the video here -

