Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Quit Bigg Boss 13 Due To Her Back Injury? Her Mother Responds

The Bigg Boss viewers must be aware that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not well and has been advised rest by the doctor. Apparently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant injured her back during a task. It was said that the actress might not be able to perform further tasks and there are high chances of her quitting the show. But as per the latest report, the actress is not planning to quit the show.

When Devo's mother was asked about the same, she told Spotboye, "There is no truth to this or else team Endemol would have informed me by now about the development. She is very much inside playing her game like a fighter. She is a strong girl and she won't quit the show because of her back pain." - (sic)

She further added, "If you all have noticed from last one and half month she is constantly rubbing her hand as she is facing back problems, but she never showed it to the audience what kind of pain she is facing to gain sympathy. I appeal to fans to support my daughter as she is giving in a lot for the game." - (sic)

Apparently, Devoleena suffered a slip disc while shooting for her show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She had also undergone a surgery. Recently, in the Bigg Boss house, while doing a task, she hurt her back due to which her injury resurfaced a bit.

Coming back to the show, the ex-Bigg Boss contestants VJ Andy and Gauahar Khan are entering the house. Well, that's what their tweets say! Andy wrote, "Somebody is doing something to do with @BiggBoss tom, can you guess who that might be?" To which, Gauahar replied, "Hahahahah can't wait ! @iAmVJAndy." - (sic)

