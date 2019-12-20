Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return To Bigg Boss 13? Vikas Gupta To Leave; Reports

Bigg Boss 13 has been a major entertainer this season with daily twists and interesting dynamics between the inmates. Another twist that might make some of you happy is that Devoleena Bhattacharjee might return to the house. Reports also suggest that Vikas Gupta, who has been an absolute game-changer this season, will leave upon Devoleena's reentry.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode this Saturday and Sunday will witness the reentry of Devoleena, according to some reports. Devoleena, who was one of the first contestants on the show, had to leave mid way on medical grounds. When Devoleena had left, Vikas Gupta had entered in her place.

The dynamics in the house is undergoing constant changes with every entry and exit, and Devoleena's return might make things even more interesting. Especially with regard to her BFF Rashami Desai, who has been going through emotional ups and downs. Rashami was dejected when her supposed boyfriend Arhaan Khan had made demeaning comments about her on national television. Arhaan had said that Rashami was bankrupt when he met her, and that it was he who helped her up to this position. He had also kept details of his first marriage a secret.

We wonder how Devoleena coming back as a support for Rashami will impact the relation between the latter and Arhaan.

