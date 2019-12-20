    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return To Bigg Boss 13? Vikas Gupta To Leave; Reports

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 has been a major entertainer this season with daily twists and interesting dynamics between the inmates. Another twist that might make some of you happy is that Devoleena Bhattacharjee might return to the house. Reports also suggest that Vikas Gupta, who has been an absolute game-changer this season, will leave upon Devoleena's reentry.

      Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return To Bigg Boss 13?

      The Weekend Ka Vaar episode this Saturday and Sunday will witness the reentry of Devoleena, according to some reports. Devoleena, who was one of the first contestants on the show, had to leave mid way on medical grounds. When Devoleena had left, Vikas Gupta had entered in her place.

      The dynamics in the house is undergoing constant changes with every entry and exit, and Devoleena's return might make things even more interesting. Especially with regard to her BFF Rashami Desai, who has been going through emotional ups and downs. Rashami was dejected when her supposed boyfriend Arhaan Khan had made demeaning comments about her on national television. Arhaan had said that Rashami was bankrupt when he met her, and that it was he who helped her up to this position. He had also kept details of his first marriage a secret.

      We wonder how Devoleena coming back as a support for Rashami will impact the relation between the latter and Arhaan.

      ALSO READ: Mallika Sherawat To Enter Bigg Boss 13; Asks Fans For Ideas; Here's What Netizens Have To Say!

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 Synopsis: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Get Into A Fight Again

      Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue