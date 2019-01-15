Devoleena On Diamond Trader Murder Case:It Was Almost Like Media Trial; I Was Unnecessarily Targeted

Devoleena Says She Was Unnecessarily Targeted!

Devoleena reveals that she was never troubled by the police interrogation. She told the leading daily, "What is unfortunate is that it was almost like a media trial. I was unnecessarily targeted. I co-operated fully with the police and in the future, too, I will continue to do so."

Devoleena & Sachin

When asked how she got into the mess, she explained as to how she met Sachin Pawar. She says that Sachin Pawar is a good friend and she got to know Sachin through her co-actor Ashish Sharma. She and Sachin worked on a music album together. She revealed that she first met Sachin when she was campaigning for a political rally. After which she visited his office and they decided to do a few documentary films together on Assam, her home state.

How Devoleena and Sachin Became Good Friends

She adds, "I got to know Sachin well and he wanted to visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and he asked me if he could join me on my trip to Assam. When someone requests you, you generally don't say ‘no'. Sachin came with me to Assam once. And thereafter, we became good friends and had plans to work together."

Why Devoleena’s Name Cropped Up During The Investigation?

"The reason why my name cropped up in the investigation is, because a few months ago, I had attended Udani's daughter's wedding. Thereafter, he and I met only thrice, during which I asked him for advice for my own business endeavours. As far as my interrogation is concerned, I am surprised why it was blown out of proportion, because few artistes from the TV industry were also present at the police station before me."

‘Sachin’s Arrest Shocked Me’

When asked whether Sachin's arrest shocked her, she said, "Of course, Sachin's arrest has shocked me and it is only normal to be shocked. Tomorrow, if your friend is suddenly arrested how would you react? I know him since a year and I would not like to comment on this anymore, because the investigations are still on."

Devoleena Clarifies About Her Relationship With Sachin

When informed that many people claim that she and Sachin are in a relationship, she clarifies, "Well, there were many false claims before that, too. It was said that I was detained by the police when in reality, I was questioned by the police. No, I was not in a relationship with Sachin. He is just a good friend and we were planning to make documentaries on Assam." She also reveals that she met him last at the police station, as she wanted to know what exactly happened.

‘Why Should I Fear Anything If I Am Innocent?’

When asked how her family reacted to the incident, she told BT, "My family and friends, who know me well, have stood by me. They did not believe that I could ever be involved in something like this. They were just concerned that I should not get trapped in anything. My brother is a lawyer and when this happened, I did not even inform him. So, my point is, why should I fear anything if I am innocent? I just want to say that people should not jump to conclusions before anything is proven."

Did The Controversy Affect Work?

When asked whether the controversy has affected her work, she said, "Not really, there are good offers coming in, but I am taking my time. I am still recovering from all this and trying to get things back to normal. I need to be mentally healthy and focus on my work. It might take time, but it will happen soon."

‘I Feel Like My Life Has Turned Into Exactly Like My Character Gopi Bahu’

She further added, "Sometimes, I feel like my life has turned into exactly how my character Gopi bahu's life turned out on the show ('Saath Nibhana Sathiya'). Gopi used to get trapped in situations where she was never involved and then she had to work hard to come out of them."