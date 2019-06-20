English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar QUITS Dance India Dance 7; THIS Actor Will Be Replacing Him!

    By
    |

    Dance India Dance 7 is one of the most-awaited dance reality shows on Zee TV. The show has been in news since a long time. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was supposed to judge the show. He was also present at the launch and had shared picture with Kareena Kapoor while shooting for the episode. But, here's bad news for Dheeraj fans as the actor has opted out of the show! He was finding it difficult to juggle between both the shows (Kundali Bhayga and DID).

    Dheeraj Says Managing Two Shows Drained Him Physically & Mentally

    Kundali Bhagya actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was excited about hosting Dance India Dance, but managing two shows drained me physically and mentally."

    ‘I Need To Focus On Other Commitments’

    He further added, "I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in the future, too, I get such good opportunities."

    Karan Wahi To Replace Dheeraj Dhoopar

    According to Tellychakkar report, Karan Wahi, who has hosted reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India's Next Superstar, will be replacing Dheeraj!

    Karan Had Replaced Arjun & Divyanka

    It has to be recalled that Karan Wahi had replaced Arjun Bijlani in Kitchen Champion for a few episodes. Also, he had replaced Divyanka Tripathi on as the host of The Voice Season 3.

    DID To Start From June 22

    Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions is all set to hit the television screens this weekend (June 22). This time, the makers of the show have got Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor onboard to judge the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.

    Most Read: Srishty Rode Reveals Her Relationship Status Post Break-up With Manish Naggdev In A Dignified Way!

    More DHEERAJ DHOOPAR News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue