SHOCKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar QUITS Dance India Dance 7; THIS Actor Will Be Replacing Him!
Dance India Dance 7 is one of the most-awaited dance reality shows on Zee TV. The show has been in news since a long time. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was supposed to judge the show. He was also present at the launch and had shared picture with Kareena Kapoor while shooting for the episode. But, here's bad news for Dheeraj fans as the actor has opted out of the show! He was finding it difficult to juggle between both the shows (Kundali Bhayga and DID).
Dheeraj Says Managing Two Shows Drained Him Physically & Mentally
Kundali Bhagya actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was excited about hosting Dance India Dance, but managing two shows drained me physically and mentally."
‘I Need To Focus On Other Commitments’
He further added, "I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in the future, too, I get such good opportunities."
Karan Wahi To Replace Dheeraj Dhoopar
According to Tellychakkar report, Karan Wahi, who has hosted reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India's Next Superstar, will be replacing Dheeraj!
Karan Had Replaced Arjun & Divyanka
It has to be recalled that Karan Wahi had replaced Arjun Bijlani in Kitchen Champion for a few episodes. Also, he had replaced Divyanka Tripathi on as the host of The Voice Season 3.
DID To Start From June 22
Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions is all set to hit the television screens this weekend (June 22). This time, the makers of the show have got Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor onboard to judge the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.
