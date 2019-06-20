SHOCKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar QUITS Dance India Dance 7; THIS Actor Will Be Replacing Him!

Dheeraj Says Managing Two Shows Drained Him Physically & Mentally

Kundali Bhagya actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was excited about hosting Dance India Dance, but managing two shows drained me physically and mentally."

‘I Need To Focus On Other Commitments’

He further added, "I am not complaining about the long hours, but it would leave me without any weekly off. Also, I need to focus on other commitments. I hope that in the future, too, I get such good opportunities."

Karan Wahi To Replace Dheeraj Dhoopar

According to Tellychakkar report, Karan Wahi, who has hosted reality shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India's Next Superstar, will be replacing Dheeraj!

Karan Had Replaced Arjun & Divyanka

It has to be recalled that Karan Wahi had replaced Arjun Bijlani in Kitchen Champion for a few episodes. Also, he had replaced Divyanka Tripathi on as the host of The Voice Season 3.

DID To Start From June 22

Dance India Dance: Battle Of The Champions is all set to hit the television screens this weekend (June 22). This time, the makers of the show have got Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor onboard to judge the show along with choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar.