English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dhinchak Pooja & Her New Song 'Naach Ke Paagal' Are Trending; Tweeples' Reaction Is Hilarious!

    By
    |

    YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who entered Bigg Boss 11 as wild card entrant, is trending on social media, the reason being her new song, 'Naach Ke Paagal'. Just like her previous two songs - 'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj' and 'Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter', this song too has senseless and cringe worthy content, and confusing/weird visuals. In the song, two background dancers are seen attempting belly dancing. A child wearing a Spiderman costume and a person wearing a skeleton costume are seen pillow-fighting. The song is trending at number four in YouTube.

    Tweeples trolled her with the memes and they can't believe people are watching her video, which is a headache. Check out the comments.

    Tweeples’ Comments: Nirmohi & Jai Malhar

    Nirmohi shared a collage of meme and which ad CID actors and wrote, "So #Dhinchakpooja is back with her new weapon.😁😁" - (sic)

    Jai Malhar: Why this song is trending on youtube ? #Dhinchakpooja 🤮 - (sic)

    Akkad Bakkad & Ninnu Kori

    Akkad Bakkad shared a picture of a donkey and wrote, "when i accidentally watched #Dhinchakpooja's music video somewhere." - (sic)

    Ninnu Kori ✨: : why on the earth is #Dhinchakpooja trending? - (sic)

    Jagzz & Kanhaiya West

    Jagzzz💖 shared a snapshot from Dinchak Pooja's video and wrote, "An Indian family in Bali disgraced all other Indians" #Dhinchakpooja : Wait that's my job. - (sic)

    Kanhaiya West: If this girl can have 471K subscribers then I am brother of Kim Kardershian west 😂😂😂 - Kanhaiya west#Dhinchakpooja. - (sic)

    Navneet

    "Everyone was fine until the song came out, I was happily going to my office reading morning news and unfortunately I clicked on the song link, I was thrown out of bus by co-passengers, now I have taken two weeks Sick leave to get out of depression #Dhinchakpooja." - (sic)

    WB India & Achhaya

    WB India wrote, "When my friend says he likes #DhinchakPooja ! #RushHour #JackieChan #meme #songs #friend." - (sic)

    Achhaya Pathak: As an introvert, I don't like to receive calls so I changed my caller tune to #Dhinchakpooja latest blockbuster "Nach ke pagal ho jaun" - (sic)

    Donika Wahi

    "It is beyond me as to why some ppl actually watch #Dhinchakpooja's video knowing how pathetic her content is and then tweet complaining how horrible it is & 'I went through this torture sharing coz why shud I suffer alone'." - (sic)

    Most Read: FIRST PIC! Barun Sobti Baby Girl Turns 1 Month: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal & Others Attend Function

    More DHINCHAK POOJA News

    Read more about: dhinchak pooja bigg boss
    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 18:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue