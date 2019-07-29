Dhinchak Pooja & Her New Song 'Naach Ke Paagal' Are Trending; Tweeples' Reaction Is Hilarious!
YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who entered Bigg Boss 11 as wild card entrant, is trending on social media, the reason being her new song, 'Naach Ke Paagal'. Just like her previous two songs - 'Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj' and 'Dilon Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter', this song too has senseless and cringe worthy content, and confusing/weird visuals. In the song, two background dancers are seen attempting belly dancing. A child wearing a Spiderman costume and a person wearing a skeleton costume are seen pillow-fighting. The song is trending at number four in YouTube.
Tweeples trolled her with the memes and they can't believe people are watching her video, which is a headache. Check out the comments.
Tweeples’ Comments: Nirmohi & Jai Malhar
Nirmohi shared a collage of meme and which ad CID actors and wrote, "So #Dhinchakpooja is back with her new weapon.😁😁" - (sic)
Jai Malhar: Why this song is trending on youtube ? #Dhinchakpooja 🤮 - (sic)
Akkad Bakkad & Ninnu Kori
Akkad Bakkad shared a picture of a donkey and wrote, "when i accidentally watched #Dhinchakpooja's music video somewhere." - (sic)
Ninnu Kori ✨: : why on the earth is #Dhinchakpooja trending? - (sic)
Jagzz & Kanhaiya West
Jagzzz💖 shared a snapshot from Dinchak Pooja's video and wrote, "An Indian family in Bali disgraced all other Indians" #Dhinchakpooja : Wait that's my job. - (sic)
Kanhaiya West: If this girl can have 471K subscribers then I am brother of Kim Kardershian west 😂😂😂 - Kanhaiya west#Dhinchakpooja. - (sic)
Navneet
"Everyone was fine until the song came out, I was happily going to my office reading morning news and unfortunately I clicked on the song link, I was thrown out of bus by co-passengers, now I have taken two weeks Sick leave to get out of depression #Dhinchakpooja." - (sic)
WB India & Achhaya
WB India wrote, "When my friend says he likes #DhinchakPooja ! #RushHour #JackieChan #meme #songs #friend." - (sic)
Achhaya Pathak: As an introvert, I don't like to receive calls so I changed my caller tune to #Dhinchakpooja latest blockbuster "Nach ke pagal ho jaun" - (sic)
Donika Wahi
"It is beyond me as to why some ppl actually watch #Dhinchakpooja's video knowing how pathetic her content is and then tweet complaining how horrible it is & 'I went through this torture sharing coz why shud I suffer alone'." - (sic)
