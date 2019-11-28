Did Divyanka Tripathi Have Issues With Karan Patel While Shooting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? Karan Reacts

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi have been working together for more than five years now. The show will be going off air on December 20, 2019. Recently, the makers released the promo of a new show Yeh Hai Chahatein in which the duo was seen introducing the female lead Sargun Kaur. It has to be recalled that there have been on and off reports saying all is not well between Karan and Divyanka. When Pinkvilla asked Karan about the same, he rubbished the rumours.

Karan said that he won't call it a problem and revealed that he had a habit of going to the sets late, which had irked Divyanka and he doesn't complain about it. He also added that they are good friends and wish well for each other.

The actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I won't call it problems but yes, I had the habit of coming on the sets late, so I don't complain of her being cranky about it because why should she wait if I am late, as simple as that. But that is it. Other than that, we are great friends and have a great on screen and off screen chemistry. We wish well for each other. Apart from this, I think we should just let the tongues wagging because it anyway keeps you in limelight."

It has to be recalled that there were reports that Karan might enter Bigg Boss 13. Regarding the same, he clarified, "I don't see myself in that house at any cost. I don't think I have the temperament to be with that kind of people or a mixed bag. I cannot fall to that level of being that violent and let my friends and family suffer the drawback at home. I cannot have them ashamed because of what I am doing on TV. I can't pretend for three months."

