Did Erica Fernandes Ignore Parth Samthaan At Ekta Kapoor's Mission Over Mars Screening?
Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the popular jodis in the television industry, thanks to their show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which they play the roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. With the show, the couple became an instant hit among the audiences who nicknamed them 'AnuPre' and 'PaRica'. Their on and off-screen bonding had created a huge buzz. But, it is being said that since the past few months, things are not good between them.
Recently, the duo attended Ekta Kapoor's web series Mission Over Mars's (MOM) screening. As per a Spotboye report, Erica ignored Parth and walked away without greeting Parth!
Parth & Erica Arrive At Different Timings
As per the entertainment portal's report, Parth and Erica, who usually travelled and attended events together, arrived at different timings. While Erica arrived at 9.30 pm, Parth was the last one to walk the red carpet (at 10.15 pm).
Erica Fernandes Ignores Parth Samthaan!
It was said that as soon as Parth arrived at the venue, Erica, who was talking to Vikas Gupta, exited the screen! Not just this, when Parth was interacting with the media, Erica walked past right behind him without even greeting him!
Parth & Erica Part Ways?
Although Parth and Erica always maintained that they were ‘just friends', there were speculations that the couple was dating as they spent quality time together. They were also seen having a gala time in Mussoorie (during Erica's birthday) and Switzerland (for Kasautii shoots). But, later, there were reports that the duo has parted ways!
Maldives Trip Was Strictly Professional!
Also, recently, the duo was seen chilling in the Maldives. Although neither Erica nor Parth shared pictures of them together, fans shared the duo's pictures and the couple looked quite happy together. If you had thought that they were back together, then you are wrong as it seems that the Maldives trip was strictly professional and was for an assignment.
Most Read: Yeh Rishta Fans Slam Rajan Shahi For Not Including Hina In 3K Episodes Completion Special Video!