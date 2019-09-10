Did Erica Fernandes Ignore Parth Samthaan At Ekta Kapoor's Mission Over Mars Screening?

Parth & Erica Arrive At Different Timings

As per the entertainment portal's report, Parth and Erica, who usually travelled and attended events together, arrived at different timings. While Erica arrived at 9.30 pm, Parth was the last one to walk the red carpet (at 10.15 pm).

Erica Fernandes Ignores Parth Samthaan!

It was said that as soon as Parth arrived at the venue, Erica, who was talking to Vikas Gupta, exited the screen! Not just this, when Parth was interacting with the media, Erica walked past right behind him without even greeting him!

Parth & Erica Part Ways?

Although Parth and Erica always maintained that they were ‘just friends', there were speculations that the couple was dating as they spent quality time together. They were also seen having a gala time in Mussoorie (during Erica's birthday) and Switzerland (for Kasautii shoots). But, later, there were reports that the duo has parted ways!

Maldives Trip Was Strictly Professional!

Also, recently, the duo was seen chilling in the Maldives. Although neither Erica nor Parth shared pictures of them together, fans shared the duo's pictures and the couple looked quite happy together. If you had thought that they were back together, then you are wrong as it seems that the Maldives trip was strictly professional and was for an assignment.