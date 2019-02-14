Did Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sana Khan Just Confirm Dating Choreographer Melvin Louis?

It's Valentine's Day today (February 14) and love is in the air. Celebrity couples took to social media to wish each other on the special day. Surprisingly, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sana Khan shared a super romantic picture snapped with the popular choreographer Melvin Louis. Sana looked stunning and was seen blushing, and Melvin couldn't take his eyes off her. Sana wore a red-coloured dress, while Melvin donned a black coloured t-shirt and a red coat. Melvin too, shared the same picture with the same caption!

The romantic picture and the heart-shaped emoji made people feel that the couple confirmed that they are dating! A few of them were confused whether it was confession of love or something else (are they coming together for a project).

One of the fans asked, "Are they dating ?" The other fan wished the couple, "Beautiful love conquers all be happy ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic)

Earlier, Sana and Melvin shared dance vidos. This is the first time the duo shared a picture together as a couple.

It has to be recalled that earlier, Sana was dating Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya, while Melvin was linked to former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan. But, Gauahar had slammed the dating rumours.

Sana has jumped to Bollywood, while Melvin, who rose to fame with Dance India Dance, is seen sharing dance vidoes with celebrities like Zareen Khan, Harleen Sethi and others.

