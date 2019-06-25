English
    Did Garima Jain Dump Vivian Dsena?; Was He The Reason She Quit Shakti?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian Dsena has been hitting the headlines especially for his personal life! The actor was in the news for divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee. The delay in the divorce was attributed to alimony issues. But both actors said that they are least bothered with the rumours! It has to be recalled that there were rumours that Vivian and his Shakti co-actress Garima were in a relationship. But things didn't work out and the two parted ways!

    When Garima was asked about the same, she refrained from commenting and also said that she doesn't want her name to pop-up with Vivian! Now, Spotboye reveals how and why the couple parted ways!

    Garima & Vivian Stayed In The Same Building

    As per the report, Vivian and Garima, when they were dating, lived together in the same building for a certain period of time. It is being said that when Vivian shifted to an apartment, Garima followed him.

    Vivian Had Got Her A Car & iphone!

    The report also suggested that Vivian got her a car, an iphone and even spent on her tiffin expenses! But, suddenly, something went wrong between them and they parted ways!

    Vivian Didn’t Like Garima Being Open About Their Relationship

    As per the report, "Vivian did not like the fact that Garima had become very exuberant about their relationship, while he wanted her to keep a low profile on it. She even went a bit candid on social media about their association, if we may so, when she put out her picture that Vivian had shot."

    Vivian Was The Reason That Garima Quit Shakti!

    This is when apparently Vivian showed his displeasure strongly over her stark emotions, which might have resulted in their separation! Eventually, Garima also walked out of Shakti as she was not comfortable in his presence.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
