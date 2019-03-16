English
    Did Hina Khan Throw Tantrums On Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Sets?

    Hina Khan has been hitting headlines for one or the other reason. The actress is in huge demand post her Bigg Boss stint. She has been tagged as fashion icon and has been flooded with many offers. She was also seen gracing many events. Post Bigg Boss, the actress bagged big project - Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she is seen playing never-seen-before avatar (negative role - Komolika). Not just her fans, everyone is impressed with her performance and Komo swag. But of late, there are reports that Hina is quitting the show due to professional commitments.

    Also, recently, there were rumours that Erica Fernandes (who plays Prerna) and Hina share cold vibes on the sets. Although Hina called the rumours stupid, she said that they are not friends. Now, there are reports that Hina's tantrums have been major concern for everyone on sets.

    Did Hina Khan Throw Tantrums On Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Sets?

    A source from the production was quoted by DNA as saying, "Hina's temper tantrums have always been a major cause of concern for everyone on the sets. She hardly behaved well with anyone, whether it's the lead actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan or the other artists and technician. She always wanted preferential treatment from the producers and threw major fits when things didn't go her way."

    This is not the first time that Hina's tantrums reports had hit headlines, previously too (while doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) there were rumours that Hina had attitude problem and was called tantrum queen in the industry!

    Well, it has to be seen whether Hina will comment on 'tantrum' reports!

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 19:38 [IST]
