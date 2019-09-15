English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Maryada Actress Ridhi Dogra Opt Out Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13?

    By
    |

    Salman Khan is all set to be back as the host for the new season of Bigg Boss season 13. The new season is going to have something that we have never seen before. The makers of the show have released a video in which we see Salman Khan revealing that the contestants will have a chance to make it to the finale in the first four weeks itself. For this, the contestants will have to successfully battle it out for two more months and emerge victorious.

    Did Ridhi Dogra Opt Out Of Bigg Boss 13?

    Season 13 will have all celebrity participants unlike some of the previous seasons. Ridhi Dogra was said to have been roped in as a participant. However, new reports are stating that the Maryada actress has decided to walk out of the show, and the details of why she chose to do so are undisclosed.

    Many fans were eager to watch Ridhi on the show as they were curious to see if she would talk about her separation from her husband. Ridhi and her ex-husband Rakesh Bapat were once a much loved TV couple, and their divorce came as a shocker to many.

    Bigg Boss is set to premiere on September 29, 2019, on Colours.

    MOST READ: Ranu Mondal Rubbishes Rumours Of Salman Khan Gifting House Worth Rs 55 Lakhs

    More RIDHI DOGRA News

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 1:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue