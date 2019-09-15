Did Maryada Actress Ridhi Dogra Opt Out Of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13?

Salman Khan is all set to be back as the host for the new season of Bigg Boss season 13. The new season is going to have something that we have never seen before. The makers of the show have released a video in which we see Salman Khan revealing that the contestants will have a chance to make it to the finale in the first four weeks itself. For this, the contestants will have to successfully battle it out for two more months and emerge victorious.

Season 13 will have all celebrity participants unlike some of the previous seasons. Ridhi Dogra was said to have been roped in as a participant. However, new reports are stating that the Maryada actress has decided to walk out of the show, and the details of why she chose to do so are undisclosed.

Many fans were eager to watch Ridhi on the show as they were curious to see if she would talk about her separation from her husband. Ridhi and her ex-husband Rakesh Bapat were once a much loved TV couple, and their divorce came as a shocker to many.

Bigg Boss is set to premiere on September 29, 2019, on Colours.

