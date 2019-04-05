Did Priyank Sharma Ditch Ekta Kapoor By Leaving Box Cricket League At The Last Minute?

Priyank Sharma Was Supposed To Host BCL With GF Ben!

According to Spotboye report, the actor was supposed to host Ekta Kapoor's BCL, along with his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla, Prateek Sehajpa and Faizal Khan. The report suggests, "Expressing inability to participate in script sessions, Priyank flew off to Goa few days back, telling Balaji that he was off for vipaasna and would be back in 2 days, in time for his assignment."

Priyank Backs Out Of The Show

The report also suggests, "At the nth hour yesterday, Priyank called up Team BCL to say that he wouldn't be able to host the tournament. No matter of cajoling from Balaji's side helped to convince him that he should not back out. The matches which got underway today are all running late thanks to Priyank, because the scripts had to be all reworked." It is being said that Ben, Faizal and Prateek will have to work had to get the script flowing smoothly for the next few days.

The Source Says…

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "It was very wrong on Priyank's part and he shouldn't have done this to especially Ekta who gave him one of his biggest projects till date. The joke is that he hasn't even told where he is now- in Goa or Mumbai."

Priyank To Ekta

But, recently, Priyank shared a note on his social media account that read, "@ektaravikapoor ma'am thank you so much for everything ! And specially for the early morning conversation today 🤗. YOU ARE JUST ❤️🤗 #RESPECT ALWAYS ! ALWAYS !" - (sic). Ekta shared the post with hearts symbol. Well, looks like things are sorted!

Ben Writes…

Ben had also shared a picture from BCL sets and wrote, "@Priyanksharmaaa has forced me to get "a boy" with me on the shoot. Meet @riyansh_ry! Cute. Btw you're missing out on all the fun pruuu." - (sic)

Priyank Says He Is Travelling!

Priyank replied to Ben, "Hahahahah i wish I wasn't travelling much we would have nailed this season of BCL. We know you are more than enough when it comes to hosting, I would have felt complexed in front of you anyway ! Entire show is on your shoulder now like always. KILL IT !" - (sic)