SHOCKING! Siddharth Shukla & Jasmin Bhasin’s Friendship Turned Sour Because Of Rashami Desai!

Why Siddharth Shukla & Jasmin Bhasin’s Friendship Turned Sour?

It has to be recalled that a common friend of Sid and Rashami had earlier revealed that, the DSDT makers wanted Rashami to leave, but Sid chose to leave the show for her as she was facing financial crunch. Now, as per a Spotboye report, the main cast was asked to vote for the actor if they wanted him to stay back and Jasmin voted against him which broke his heart.

Jasmin Chose Rashami Over Sid

A source told the portal, "Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of that meeting and her one vote against Siddharth changed things between them from thereon. Yes, can you believe she chose Rashami over Siddharth? It was as good as backstabbing for him as he considered Bhasin very close. He expected Jasmin to be neutral if not for him."

Things Went Sour Between Them Because Of Silly Misunderstanding

Before Sid entered Bigg Boss house, Jasmin had told India-forums that she and Siddharth were really good friends - they used to party together, go out for dinners and hang out regularly on the sets. She revealed that things went sour between them and because of some silly misunderstanding they parted ways. She had said that Siddharth is a superb guy and has a beautiful heart. The actress also added, "I don't think he will hold anything against me for long."

The Misunderstanding Were Created By Rashami!

Well, the misunderstanding that Jasmin was talking about was apparently created by Rashami! The source further revealed to Spotboye, "Rashami was filling Jasmin's ears all the time. When Siddharth came to know about it, he had confronted Rashami, but she denied it and said she has no idea why Jasmin voted against him. He believed Rashami and moved on, not forgetting what Jasmin did to him."

Rashami Brainwashed Jasmin!

"However, a few months down the line, Siddharth ultimately got to know for sure that it was Rashami who had brainwashed Jasmin. Since that time, things started going downhill for Rashami and Sid too."

Well, now we know why Sid keeps telling Rashami that she got the world against him by talking ill about him.