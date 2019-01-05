 »   »   »  Did Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev Break-up Because Of Rohit Suchanti?

Rohit On Srishty & Manish’s Break-up

When asked about Rohit about his take on Srishty's break-up and Manish's quote? Rohit told Spotboye, "You have seen the show, right? Do you think I crossed the line? Srishty and I are just friends. As for her personal life, it's her decision what she wants to do with it. She is a very sensible and smart girl."

Were Rohit & Srishty Romantically Involved?

When asked whether he was romantically involved with Srishty, he said, "No." When asked whether Srishty confided in him or tell him about her issues with Manish, Rohit said, "Nope. She did not. Neither during Bigg Boss nor after we came out of it. After Bigg Boss 12, we have met just once at New Year's." He also clarified that he neither met Manish nor spoke to him over the phone.

Manish Opens Up On His Break-up With Srishty

Now, Manish too, has clarified that he and Srishty didn't break-up because of third person. Regarding the break-up, Manish was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Srishty and I are not together anymore. I don't wish to give a reason because there is none in particular."

What Led Them To Part Ways?

"All I can say is, minor disagreements and difference of opinion led to it. We were expecting different things from each other. Around three weeks ago, we realised that things were not working out as expected. So, we discussed the future of our relationship and decided that it was better to part ways. I have immense love and respect for Srishty and I will always cherish the time spent with her."

‘It’s Heartbreaking!’

He further added, "We shared a great relationship, but there is no point in sulking after it has ended. Of course, it's heartbreaking, as it's not easy to forget someone you have been in love with, but I am all focussed on work now."

Manish On Srishty’s Participation On Bigg Boss

It has to be recalled that Manish supported Srishty while she was in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Regarding the same, Manish said, "I have no regrets about supporting her on the show; she, too, had mentioned me during her stay inside the house. We did it out of love for each other. There are times when two good people can't be happy together. It's as simple as that."

Was The Gap Of 2 Months Reason For Their Break-up?

"There was a gap of two months (during her Bigg Boss stint) and I am sure that gave her a lot of time to think. Even after she came out, the two of us were busy with our respective work. I met her just three times after her eviction from Bigg Boss. So, I won't be able to say if she has changed post her stint. Though I was the first person she called up after her eviction, we stopped talking to each other seven days later."

Is Rohit Reason For Their Break-up?

Whether there was third person involved in the break-up, he said, "Our relationship hasn't ended because of a third party, as many seem to have assumed. These are just rumours. There is no other girl or guy involved, including Rohit Suchanti (Srishty's co-participant on Bigg Boss)."