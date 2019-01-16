English
    Dil To Happy Hai Ji Review: Jasmin Bhasin Is Bindaas, Energetic & Entertaining!

    Jasmin Bhasin, who became popular with her role, Twinkle Taneja, on Zee TV's Tashan-E-Ishq, was last seen on Colors' Dil Se Dil Dak as Teni. The actress' new show Dil To Happy Hai Ji premiered on Jan 15, 2019, and fans are super excited about it. The show which is produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, deals with a love triangle featuring Jasmin Bhasin, Ansh Bagri and Aru K Verma. The show also features Aruna Irani.

    On the show, Jasmin plays the role of Happy, a happy-go-lucky girl, but is not appreciated by her family (especially her Tayaji). Read on to know more about the show and what the fans have to say.

    Dil To Happy Hai Ji Story So Far

    During Tayaji's daughter's wedding, Happy dances her heart out on the stage but falls down. While the family feels insulted, Happy changes the environment by cracking jokes. She is a girl who wants to see everyone around her happy. Chintu likes her and the way she manages the situation.

    Happy Gets Into Trouble

    Although everyone laughs at her joke, Tayaji is not happy. He warns Happy and her mother & sister to stay in their limit. Happy feels sad seeing her mother upset and tells her sister that she wants to make her mom feel proud.

    Rocky Creates Trouble For Happy

    While she arranges for a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be, she gets into trouble because of Chintu's brother Rocky, who is a spoilt brat and breaks Happy's car's mirror. Happy warns him as the police takes Rocky.

    As Rocky comes out, he destroys Happy's car and Tayaji is not so happy with it. While he scolds Happy for the same, Rocky comes in and worsens the situation further. Happy is even seen slapping Rocky.

    Dil To Happy Hai Ji Review: Watch It For Jasmin

    The first episode was completely a Jasmin's show! She is energetic, bindaas and entertaining. Her Punjabi dialogues too are funny. We can say that the actress is back with a bang in yet another praise-worthy role. It's a must watch for Jasmin's fans especially. Check out what fans have to say!

    Fans Impressed With The Show: Umaiir & Praveen

    UmaiirTM: #DilToHappyHaiJi was so good omg cant wait for more. - (sic)
    Praveen: #DilToHappyHaiJi Another winner for starplus.good show. - (sic)

    Sharadaᴴᵃʳˢʰᶦᵗᵃ ᴳᵃᵘʳ

    "Watched The First Episode of #DilToHappyHaiJi. Love The Character #Happy playing By @jasminbhasin Totally Loved It,First Episode Was Amazing, It Was Cute,Emotional Happiness Funny,N Jasmin looks So Beautiful😍😍😘❤" - (sic)

    Priyan & RaisingPhoenix

    Priyan_dcunha: I just finished watching the epi of dthhj and I so loved ur acting @jasminbhasin2806 ❤️ ur dialogue delivery, ur change of emotions, everything was amazing ❤️❤️. - (sic)
    RaisingPhoenix: Totally Loved and Enjoyed the First Episode of #diltohhappyhainji #JasminBhasin. - (sic)

