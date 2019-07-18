Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji To Go Off Air: Donal Bisht Says She Was Promised The Show Will Run For A Year!

‘It’s Disheartening When The Unexpected Happens’

The actress was quoted by BT as saying, "I wasn't expecting things to turn out like this. It's heartbreaking and I felt bad when we were informed that DTHHJ will go off air. I had quite a few offers, but I chose this show, so it's disheartening when the unexpected happens. However, I would like to believe that this has happened for the better."

‘I Was Promised That The Show Would Run For At Least A Year’

"I was a little reluctant to step in for someone else. Being a part of the industry, you do get to know how a show is faring and about its future. I had asked the producers about the chances of 'DTHHJ' going off air, but they were confident that it would not end. I was promised that the show would run for at least a year, but it's ending in two months of me joining."

Donal Says…

"Besides, when the protagonist is replaced, it's usually for the betterment of the show. Considering all these, I took it up. In fact, the makers were planning to shift the set from Naigaon to Film City in October. However, the industry is unpredictable and so is the fate of TV shows. The channel has decided to shut it down even though the ratings haven't dropped."

‘I Haven’t Been Given Any Reason For Its Abrupt Ending’

"Just when people started appreciating my bond with the kid and my chemistry with Rocky (Ansh Bagri), they decided to end the show. I haven't been given any reason for its abrupt ending. They should have ideally given me some more time to establish myself."

‘The Two-Month Short Journey Has Been Sweet’

"Having said that, an artiste doesn't have a say in such decisions. Our job is to come and act to the best of our abilities, which is what I did. I am happy to be associated with this show and the two-month short journey has been sweet."

Donal Says She Will Never Join Shows Midway!

As though wiser from the experience, Donal says she would take up a new show only after 'Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop'. "After 'Roop', I had decided to take up a new show, but I made an exception because I liked the concept and the fact that it centred around my character. However, now I won't join any show midway," she was quoted as saying.