Dill Mill Gayye's Shilpa Anand Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Accuses Best Friend Of Organising Rape!

Shilpa Anand Writes On Facebook...

"What if your best friend tries to organise someone to rape you but you can see through them because your third eye is open, what if your sister tries to throw you out of your house but you can see through her because your third eye is open..." - (sic)

Shilpa Claims Sister's MIL Tried To Kill Her & Her Mother!

"What if your sister's mother-in-law tries to kill you and your mother to take over your assets... But you can see through them because your third eye is open... You become the true ruler of your kingdom... It's high time we all open our third eye to see through our enemies who act like our well wishes." - (sic)

The Actress' Mother Filed Murder Case On Her Sister's MIL

Another post read, "Few months back my mom filed a murder case against my sisters mother in law (Bhavana Brhambhatt) for murdering her husband and accumulating all the insurance money and for attempt to murder me and my mom and killing shopaw when she was in India... but the very next day she ran away back to America..." - (sic)

The Dill Mill Gayye Actress Further Writes...

"My public notice to her... pls face the cops in India little chicken.... the cops in India have called my mom a couple of times saying "who toh Bhag Gayi hame Bataana kab ayegi waspas..." for a murder case u are on high alert when u land in India... let me see what happens now... will surely update u all. it would be nice if known ppl support with a Like or comment." - (sic)

'This Matter Is Sensitive & Personal; Cops Are Looking At It!'

But the post has been deleted now! When India Forums contacted her regarding the same, she said, "This matter is sensitive and personal. I don't want to upset anyone or aggravate this matter in front of the media. The cops are looking at it and I don't want to talk about in the media. I had put up that post for my own self."