Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Actress

Dipika Kakar Belongs To An Army Background

Dipika Kakar belongs to the Indian Army background. Her father was in the Army and was posted in parts of Bihar and UP. She has two elder sisters. The actress completed her school level exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). She finished her graduation from Mumbai.

She Worked As An Air Hostess

Before entering showbiz, she joined Jet Airways and worked as an air hostess for over three years. Due to health issues, she quit the job and joined the entertainment industry.

Her Debut Show

She made her debut with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in the year 2010. She also did a small role in Zee TV's popular show, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo before getting her big break with Sasural Simar Ka.

Marital Bliss

The actress met her current life-partner on Sasural Simar Ka sets! She got married to her co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and converted to Islam. She changed her name to Faiza. Earlier, she was married to a pilot, which didn't work out.

Dipika’s Shows

Dipika was part of SSK for five long years. She participated in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 8 and later Nach Baliye with her boyfriend (now husband) Shoiab Ibrahim. She was also seen on shows like Entertainment Ki Raat and Qayamat Ki Raat (cameo).