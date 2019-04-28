Dipika Kakar Faints On The Sets Of Her New Show?

'Heroine Toh Faint Ho Gayi'

Sandip shared a picture of Dipika lying on a sofa, while the concerned crew members surrounded her. The producer wrote, "Heroine toh faint ho gayi."- (sic)

Fans Worried As Dipika Faints On Sets!

The concerned fans asked the producer if she is okay. Shikha Singh wrote, "Oh shoot. Hope she's ok now 🤞, while Vivan Bhathena commented, "Must be your heavy dialogues." Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Oh no.... wht happened??" Even the actors commented on the post.

Dipika Shoots For Her New Show!

On the other hand, Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "With Freshness and Positivity blooming all around.... Lets Begin!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #newbeginnings #excitement." Well, did Dipika really faint on the sets considering she was unwell a few days ago?

It's Just A Scene!

Well, we assume the answer is no! According to reports, Dipika will be seen playing the role of an actress on her new show. We feel that it (Dipika fainting) was just a scene.