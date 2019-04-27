Dipika Kakar Faints On The Sets Of Her New Show?

Dipika Kakar became popular with her show Sasural Simar Ka. The actress won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. A few days ago, the actress was not keeping well and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared a picture and wrote, "Mera bimaar bachcha (my unwell, child)." Recently, the actress recovered and Shoaib shared a picture snapped with Dipika and captioned, "Mera beemar bacha theek hogaya ShukrAllah!! Duaon ke liye shukriya."

It has to be recalled that there were reports of Dipika doing a new show. The show is tentatively titled as Pani Puri and is produced by Sandip Sikcand. Looks like the actress is back on her work!

Sandip shared a picture of Dipika lying on a sofa, while the concerned crew members surrounded her. The producer wrote, "Heroine toh faint ho gayi." The concerned fans asked the producer if she is okay.

Shikha Singh wrote, "Oh shoot. Hope she's ok now 🤞, while Vivan Bhathena commented, "Must be your heavy dialogues." Dalljiet Kaur wrote, "Oh no.... wht happened??" Even the actors commented on the post.

On the other hand, Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "With Freshness and Positivity blooming all around.... Lets Begin!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #newbeginnings #excitement." Well, did Dipika really faint on the sets considering she was unwell a few days ago?

Well, we assume the answer is no! According to reports, Dipika will be seen playing the role of an actress on her new show. We feel that it (Dipika fainting) was just a scene.

