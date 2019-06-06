Dipika Kakar-Karan Grover’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Is Based On THIS Bollywood Couple's Love Story!

Sonakshi & Rohit’s Show Based On Madhuri Dixit- Sriram Nene’s Love Story

While Dipika plays an actress Sonakshi, Karan is seen as a popular surgeon (a cardiologist), Rohit on the show. It was said that it an unrequited love story, revolving around two individuals who are willing to give love a second chance. Now, it is being said that the show is based on Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene's love story!

Madhuri & Sriram Nene’s Busy Lives

A source close to the production house revealed to DNA, "The saga is based on Madhuri and Sriram's courtship period where the former would be busy with her acting schedule and the latter away with his commitments as a surgeon."

How The Two Gave Up Their Successful Careers?

"The series will depict the struggles it took to keep the romance alive. It's common knowledge that the Dhak Dhak girl had to give up her successful career and settle in the US with her husband. Now, with the actress' second innings in the industry, Sriram has put his career in the States to rest and settled in India for his wife."

The Show Highlight About…

The show will highlight how the couple dealt with their busy lifestyles and yet made time for courtship. An insider revealed, "It's a first date that never happened, much like in Madhuri and Sriram's life."