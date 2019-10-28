    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dipika Kakar, Nakuul Mehta, Asha Negi And Others Ring In Diwali, Dressed In Their Traditional Best

      When it comes to Diwali bash, our television celebrities aren't far behind. Dipika Kakar, Nakuul Mehta, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Surbhi Chandna, Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani and others took to their Instagram handles to post colourful pictures taken with friends and family on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Check them out now:

      Dipika Kakar, Nakuul Mehta, Asha Negi And Others Ring In Diwali, Dressed In Their Traditional Best
      Wish you all a Very Happy Diwali from Us!!! ❤️❤️❤️

      A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Oct 27, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

      लव & लाइट This दीपावली ❤️

      A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:36pm PDT

      Diwali Dhamaka 💥 #swipe

      A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Oct 26, 2019 at 11:33pm PDT

      Happy Diwali every one @princenarula @vishwastomar @rajnish5390.

      A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary) on Oct 27, 2019 at 7:44am PDT

      Wɪsʜɪɴɢ Eᴀᴄʜ ᴀɴᴅ Eᴠᴇʀʏᴏɴᴇ ᴏғ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀ Vᴇʀʏ Vᴇʀʏ Hᴀᴘᴘʏ Dɪᴡᴀʟɪ .. Lᴏᴠᴇ ᴀɴᴅ Lɪɢʜᴛ ᴛᴏ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴏɴᴇ ✨💫❤️

      A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

      SPOT THE DIFFERENCE? 2018 AND 2019 DIWALI PICTURE EVERYTHING IS THE SAME ITS JUST LOVE GROWING EVERY YEAR...#familygoals #family #familyphotography #familytime #father #fatheranddaughter #fatherson #parentsbelike #parenthood #love #lovemyfamily #mothercare #mother @mahhivij @rajveercutestar @iamkhushiray

      A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

      Happy Diwali💫✨✨✨⚡️💙

      A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

      Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
