Dipika Kakar Reveals How She Bagged The Role In Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum & Divyanka Tripathi Missed It!
Sandiip Sikcand's show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been creating a lot of buzz since a long time. We had earlier revealed that Dipika Kakar was not the first choice for the show. It was also said that many popular actresses were considered for the role, but finally Bigg Boss 12 winner and Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar bagged the show. The show will have Karan V Grover as the male lead!
Many Actresses Were Considered For Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Apparently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi was considered for the show. But since Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got an extension and she also bagged Ekta Kapoor's web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala alongside Rajeev Khandelwal, she couldn't take up the show. Now, Dipika reveals as to how she bagged the role of Sonakshi and Divyanka missed it!
‘It Was Destined To Come To Me’
In an interview to Spotboye, Dipika said, "It was destined to come to me. I remember before entering Bigg Boss house, Sandip had discussed about this show to me. He even told me that he is considering me and Divyanaka for it."
Dipika Thought The Show Must Have Gone On Air!
"In fact, one more girl was in his mind. He asked me to give a look test but unfortunately we didn't get time to do that as I had to go inside the Bigg Boss house. So, after the reality show ended, I thought that by now the project must have gone on floors, as it was already 4 months after our first discussion."
How & Why Divyanka Couldn’t Be Part Of KHKT?
"But one day, suddenly Sandip called me saying that the project has not gone on floors as Divyanaka was finalised and ready to shoot but due to her date issues she had to back out. So, that's how it came back to me and I am extremely happy about it. I remember when I heard the brief of the show for the first time, the thing which came to my mind was, ‘I wish I could do this'."
Most Read: Pearl V Puri & Shraddha Arya To Participate in Nach Baliye 9; Salman To Judge With Bharat Director!